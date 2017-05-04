French presidential choice: Risk Le P...

French presidential choice: Risk Le Pen or settle for Macron

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party, Marine Le Pen, left, French journalist Christophe Jakubyszyn, 2nd left, French journalist Nathalie Saint-Cricq, 2nd right, and French pre... . The live broadcast television debate with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in an apartment in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC