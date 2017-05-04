French presidential choice: Risk Le Pen or settle for Macron

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party, Marine Le Pen, left, French journalist Christophe Jakubyszyn, 2nd left, French journalist Nathalie Saint-Cricq, 2nd right, and French pre... . The live broadcast television debate with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in an apartment in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.