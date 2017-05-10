French police seek 3 men suspected in Paris attack plot

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said sacred tribal lands he toured in America's newest and most hotly contested monument should be preserved, but he questioned whether the monument designation was the right way... U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said sacred tribal lands he toured in America's newest and most hotly contested monument should be preserved, but he questioned whether the monument designation was the right way to do it.

