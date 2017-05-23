French minister says Manchester attack suspect probably travelled to Syria
British investigators told French authorities that the suspect in the Manchester bombing had probably travelled to Syria, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Wednesday. A Republican Guard lowers the French flag flies to half mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 24, 2017 to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack.
