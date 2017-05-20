French election: Is it Emmanuel Macron's to lose?
With just days to go until the French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron is edging towards the Elysee Palace, but the frontrunner still faces challenges ahead of Sunday's second-round vote. The 39-year-old independent centrist has led a remarkable campaign, defying the traditional mainstream parties courtesy of his En Marche! movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC