French Election: Fierce Le Pen, Macron Debate Draws Lower TV Ratings
The Front National candidate accuses the poll leader of selling off French companies and says he's friends with Altice founder Patrick Drahi. In what was a lively, even fierce, debate, French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen verbally sparred for two and a half hours Wednesday night.
