France's National Front and Iranian r...

France's National Front and Iranian regime: United on anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

On May 7, France is holding the second round of its presidential elections featuring the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front and liberal centrist Emmanuel Macron. While the FN's surge in France and the rise of the European far-right have serious geopolitical consequences that rightfully alarm many around the world, the Iranian rulers are one of the few that would welcome the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC