France's Marine Le Pen Accused of Plagiarizing Rival's Speech

Marine Le Pen, France's presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Villepinte, near Paris, France, on Monday, May 1, 2017. With less than a week to go before the divisive second round of the French election, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen The only issue? The National Front leader's speech featured major elements of an address given by conservative candidate FranA ois Fillon on April 15, about a week before he was ejected from the race in the election's first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.