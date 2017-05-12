France's Macron woos conservative mod...

France's Macron woos conservative moderates as row simmers with ally

PARIS: Centrist French President elect Emmanuel Macron sought to woo conservative members of parliament to his cause on Friday and head off a row with an ally as he bids for victory in elections for parliament next month. Macron, until last year economy minister in the outgoing Socialist administration, blew apart the traditional political boundaries of French politics on May 7 when he won the presidency under the banner of his own one-year-old Republic on the Move party.

Chicago, IL

