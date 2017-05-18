France's Macron to meet Italian PM on...

France's Macron to meet Italian PM on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. New French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris during a working dinner on Sunday night, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

