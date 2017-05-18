France's Macron hosts Italy's Gentilo...

France's Macron hosts Italy's Gentiloni ahead of G7 meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcome Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 21, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni head of next week's G7 summit in Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Sun Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC