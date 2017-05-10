France's Hollande to hand presidentia...

France's Hollande to hand presidential powers to Macron on Sunday

Read more: Reuters

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, May 8, 2017. French President Francois Hollande will formally hand power to his newly elected successor Emmanuel Macron at 10 am local time on Sunday, according to an official source.

