France's far right is grappling with the loss of Marine Le Pen

France's far-right National Front sought Wednesday to paper over internal divisions exposed by the withdrawal of one of its most high-profile figures, the telegenic niece of leader Marine Le Pen. Marion Marechal-Le Pen, 27, said she will give up her seat in parliament as well as her position as opposition leader on the council for the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, a bastion of the far right.

