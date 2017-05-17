France to shine light on men put to w...

France to shine light on men put to work on Hitler's secret weapon

The Resistance's struggle against Nazi occupation in World War II is well-documented in France but much less is known about thousands of its members forced to work in Nazi Germany on Hitler's secret weapon: the V2 rockets he hoped would bring Britain to its knees. Now, more than 70 years on, France aims to shed light on, and honor, the nearly 9,000 Resistance members who were among thousands of slave laborers to have toiled in icy underground tunnels.

Chicago, IL

