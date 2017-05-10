France to make Macron president under cockerel's eye and gun salute

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President elect Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade at the Jardins du Luxembourg in Paris, France, May 10, 2017. Central Paris will come to a standstill on Sunday for the inauguration of Emmanuel Macron as president of France for a five-year term he overcame the odds to win and which he has said can unite a divided nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.