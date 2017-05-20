Five held and weapons seized in French anti-terror raids
Five men have been detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France, five days ahead of a tense presidential run-off. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35674163.ece/52a7f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5d20e984-bf3d-4e65-b957-86ac4e3f0cc0_I1.jpg Five men have been detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France, five days ahead of a tense presidential run-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC