First Air Mauritius Airbus A350 XWB taking shape in France

Assembly of the first Airbus A350 XWB for Air Mauritius is reportedly advancing well at Airbus' final assembly line in Toulouse, France. The wing-fuselage junction, installation of the tailplane and the tailcone have been completed.

Chicago, IL

