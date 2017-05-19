Fire in the Sky, Te Deum Re-Staging S...

Fire in the Sky, Te Deum Re-Staging Set for Rioult Dance Ny's 2017 Season

Pascal Rioult's renowned dance company, RIOULT Dance NY, the American modern dance company with a European sensibility, announces its 2017 season at The Joyce Theater, May 31 - June 4. This year, Rioult unveils two groundbreaking dances: the world premiere of Fire in the Sky and a re-staging of the classic Te Deum. "The new work [Fire in the Sky], my first rock and roll piece, is set to the music of Deep Purple.

