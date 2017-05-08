Far right a fixture in France despite Le Pen defeat
For decades the National Front was a toxic brand in French politics, but under Marine Le Pen, who took over the leadership from her father in 2011, the FN has worked to clean up its image. PARIS: Despite Marine Le Pen's drubbing in the French presidential election, her far-right National Front party expanded its footprint in the political landscape - and confirmed its move into the mainstream.
