Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog

Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros by France's CNIL data watchdog for failure to prevent its users' data from being accessed by advertisers. FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen on a wall at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France, January 17, 2017.

