Extremism, jobs, Europe a " challenges facing Francea s Macron

Newly inaugurated, France's youngest president faces the daunting task of reuniting a divided nation riven by anxieties about terrorism, chronic unemployment, immigration and France's relationship with the rest of Europe. Here are a few challenges facing Emmanuel Macron after his swearing-in Sunday: Unions have already held protests against Macron, a pro-business centrist and former Socialist economy minister whom they consider a traitor for removing some labor protections when he was in government.

