Ex-soldier who planned attack at French airbase backs IS1 hour ago

Ex-soldier who planned attack at French airbase backs IS

A former French soldier, arrested last week near an airbase, proclaimed allegiance to Islamic State group jihadists and admitted he was planning an attack. The suspect, who was seized two days before France's presidential election run-off vote, is said to be psychologically unstable, according to a letter seen by AFP today.

