Emmanuel Macron Elected President: Fr...

Emmanuel Macron Elected President: French Taxation to Fall in Line with the European Average?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Following the election of Emmanuel Macron as President of the French Republic, you will find below a few examples of expected tax changes of potential importance to our clients. Some measures proposed by Emmanuel Macron have already been extensively commented on -- such as the abolition of the housing tax concerning 80% of households or the 1.7% increase of the general social contribution among others -- but particular attention should be paid to other announced measures as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 8 hr spud 225
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC