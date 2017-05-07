Election Night site at Paris Louvre M...

Election Night site at Paris Louvre Museum Evacuated

Read more: News Max

Emmanuel Macron's campaign press office says the courtyard outside the Louvre museum where the centrist French presidential candidate has planned to celebrate election night has been evacuated because of a security alert. Campaign spokeswoman Pauline Calmes told The Associated Press that the Esplanade du Louvre, in downtown Paris, was evacuated on Sunday as a precaution.

Chicago, IL

