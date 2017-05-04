Eiffel Tower stunt exposes security c...

Eiffel Tower stunt exposes security concern on eve of French election

Security was stepped up at the Eiffel Tower on Friday ahead of Sunday's presidential election in France after Greenpeace activists scaled the Paris landmark and hung out a big political banner. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/eiffel-tower-stunt-exposes-security-concern-on-eve-of-french-election-35684476.html Security was stepped up at the Eiffel Tower on Friday ahead of Sunday's presidential election in France after Greenpeace activists scaled the Paris landmark and hung out a big political banner.

