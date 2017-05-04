East Kilbride schoolgirls quiz First Minister during war commemorations in France
Two lucky S3 pupils from Duncanrig Secondary were among a group of over seventy pupils chosen to attend the recent commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Arras - and they even got to quiz the First Minister. Eilidh Campbell and Emily Gough from East Kilbride attended the Scottish Commemoration Service for the Battle of Arras - which had the highest concentration of Scottish soldiers to fight in a single battle in WW1 - held at the Faubourg d'Amiens Cemetery in France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC