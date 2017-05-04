East Kilbride schoolgirls quiz First ...

East Kilbride schoolgirls quiz First Minister during war commemorations in France

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Two lucky S3 pupils from Duncanrig Secondary were among a group of over seventy pupils chosen to attend the recent commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Arras - and they even got to quiz the First Minister. Eilidh Campbell and Emily Gough from East Kilbride attended the Scottish Commemoration Service for the Battle of Arras - which had the highest concentration of Scottish soldiers to fight in a single battle in WW1 - held at the Faubourg d'Amiens Cemetery in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC