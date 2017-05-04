East Kilbride schoolgirls quiz First Minister during war commemorations in France

Two lucky S3 pupils from Duncanrig Secondary were among a group of over seventy pupils chosen to attend the recent commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Arras - and they even got to quiz the First Minister. Eilidh Campbell and Emily Gough from East Kilbride attended the Scottish Commemoration Service for the Battle of Arras - which had the highest concentration of Scottish soldiers to fight in a single battle in WW1 - held at the Faubourg d'Amiens Cemetery in France.

