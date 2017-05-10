DNA profiling confirms body found in France is that of 'Disappeared' Seamus Ruddy

DNA profiling by French investigators confirmed the remains belonged to the teacher, 32, from Co Down - who was abducted from Paris then murdered and buried by republican paramilitary group the INLA in 1985. The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains announced on Saturday that it had discovered a body at Pont-de-l'Arche, near Rouen, in northern France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.