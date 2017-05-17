Chelsea Manning to participate in documentary about herCANNES, France ...
CANNES, France - Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, will participate in a documentary about her. Pulse Films announced the film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, shortly before Manning was to be released from Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC