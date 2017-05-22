Cannes festival to hold moment of silence for Manchester
Actors Will Smith, left, Collin Farrell, Christopher Waltz talk after actors and directors from former Cannes selections posed for photographers during the photo call for the 70th Anniversary of the international film festiva... CANNES, France - The Cannes Film Festival said it will hold a moment of silence Tuesday for the victims of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The festival invited all festivalgoers to "show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people" with a minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time.
