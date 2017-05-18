Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, from left, Tilda Swinton and director Bong Joon-Ho pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Okja at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 19, 2017. less Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, from left, Tilda Swinton and director Bong Joon-Ho pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Okja at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, ... more Director Bong Joon-Ho, from left, actresses Tilda Swinton and Ahn Seo-Hyun pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Okja at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.