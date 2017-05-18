Canberra Anzac Day prize students return from trip to battlefields in France

As Canberrans gathered outside the Australian War Memorial on Anzac Day to await the rising of the sun, two high school students stood on the site of a century-old battlefield on the other side of the world. Sophie Holloway, from Campbell High School, and Liam Hollis, from Canberra High School, visited the sites of some of the Western Front's bloodiest battles as the winners of the ACT Chief Minister's Anzac Spirit Prize for 2017.

