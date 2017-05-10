Brigitte Macron, France's new first lady, is both confidante and coach
In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 2, 2015, France's then-Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, pose for photographers as they arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. If France's president-elect has broken every rule in the political playbook, consider Brigitte Macron, the country's next first lady.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|10 hr
|spud
|229
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|18 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC