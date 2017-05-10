Body of Seamus Ruddy recovered
Remains found near Rouen in northern France have been identified as those of republican socialist Seamus Ruddy, who disappeared in unexplained circumstances 32 years ago. It is understood that Mr Ruddy was killed and buried in secret by the Irish National Liberation Army in 1985 as a result of an internal dispute.
