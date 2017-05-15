Austria calls October election, far-right FPO could enter government
Austrian Chancellor and head of the Social Democratic Party Christian Kern and Austrian Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and new leader of the Austrian Peoples Party Sebastian Kurz during a session of the national assembly at the parliament in Vienna, Austria, 16 May 2017. [Christian Bruna/EPA] Austria's main parties agreed to hold an early parliamentary election on 15 October, Chancellor Christian Kern said yesterday , in a vote that might bring the far-right Freedom Party into government.
