At Cannes, boos can crush a film

In this May 16, 2011 file photo, actors Brad Pitt, from left, Jessica Chastain and Sean Penn arrive for the screening of their film, "The Tree of Life," by filmmaker Terrence Malick, at the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. The film, which won the Palme d'Or award, was booed by critics at the film screening.

