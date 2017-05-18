At Cannes, boos can crush a film

At Cannes, boos can crush a film

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this May 16, 2011 file photo, actors Brad Pitt, from left, Jessica Chastain and Sean Penn arrive for the screening of their film, "The Tree of Life," by filmmaker Terrence Malick, at the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. The film, which won the Palme d'Or award, was booed by critics at the film screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC