Assange lawyer claims "total victory" after prosecutor drops investigation

May 19

May 19 Swedish prosecutors' decision to drop an investigation into an allegation of rape against Julian Assange on Friday is a "total victory", his lawyer, Per Samuelson, said. "The preliminary investigation has been dropped and the detention order has been withdrawn, and from Sweden's point of view this is now over," Samuelson told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

