Anger, protests, heckles define France's presidential race
Violent protests, anger, egg-throwing and heckling have all been part of France's presidential election this year, triggering widespread voter apathy toward the two candidates still left standing. The unprecedented ugliness spilled over even into Friday's final day of campaigning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC