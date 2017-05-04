Anger, protests, heckles define Franc...

Anger, protests, heckles define France's presidential race

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Violent protests, anger, egg-throwing and heckling have all been part of France's presidential election this year, triggering widespread voter apathy toward the two candidates still left standing. The unprecedented ugliness spilled over even into Friday's final day of campaigning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC