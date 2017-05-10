All fired up by Paris: Love is all ar...

All fired up by Paris: Love is all around in French capitalAS I...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

"It's not like getting a selfie with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland," she says, rolling her eyes. I dredge up some broken GCSE French from somewhere back in the 90s and he replies with a beaming "oui, bien sur".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 2 hr swampmudd 262
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC