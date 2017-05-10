After friend is killed in France truc...

After friend is killed in France truck attack, Berkeley students create class to tackle terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Berkeley students Tyler Heintz, Alice Ma, and Anjali Banerjee give a presentation on April 17, 2017 at a class they formed with the goal of attempting to find technological solutions to combat international terrorism. They started the class after a 20-year-old junior at UC Berkeley died when a man drove truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice France last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 6 hr DR X 12
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC