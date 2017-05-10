After friend is killed in France truck attack, Berkeley students create class to tackle terrorism
Berkeley students Tyler Heintz, Alice Ma, and Anjali Banerjee give a presentation on April 17, 2017 at a class they formed with the goal of attempting to find technological solutions to combat international terrorism. They started the class after a 20-year-old junior at UC Berkeley died when a man drove truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice France last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|6 hr
|DR X
|12
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC