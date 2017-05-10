A Visit to France's 'Mirror Town' Suggests Massive Voter Discontent and Close Race
ChA teaudun, a small town in France's agricultural heartland, has the curious notoriety of being a 'ville miroir', voting as an almost mirror image of the national electoral pattern. In previous years, the town, located in 'the bread-basket of France', has voted remarkably similarly to the nation as a whole, predicting the outcome of presidential races and referenda.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|3 hr
|FireyFellow44
|23
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
