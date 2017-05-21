86-year-old Clint Eastwood may act ag...

86-year-old Clint Eastwood may act again 'some day'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

CANNES, France - Clint Eastwood regaled the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday with stories from his long career and left open a possible return to acting. Eastwood was honoured with several screenings of his films, including one marking the 25th anniversary of Unforgiven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Sun Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC