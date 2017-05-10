10 defining moments in France's rolle...

10 defining moments in France's rollercoaster election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front party, pose prior to the start of a debate in La Plaine-Sainte-Denis PARIS: The race to be France's next president culminates in Sunday's run-off after a tense campaign with multiple twists and turns. Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen emerged as the finalists in one of the most unpredictable contests for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 10 hr DR X 12
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC