10 defining moments in France's rollercoaster election

Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front party, pose prior to the start of a debate in La Plaine-Sainte-Denis PARIS: The race to be France's next president culminates in Sunday's run-off after a tense campaign with multiple twists and turns. Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen emerged as the finalists in one of the most unpredictable contests for decades.

