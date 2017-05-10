10 defining moments in France's rollercoaster election
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front party, pose prior to the start of a debate in La Plaine-Sainte-Denis PARIS: The race to be France's next president culminates in Sunday's run-off after a tense campaign with multiple twists and turns. Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen emerged as the finalists in one of the most unpredictable contests for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|10 hr
|DR X
|12
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC