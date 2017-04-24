Zayn Malik in wheelchair

The 'Pillow Talk' singer was seen being pushed by an assistant to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York on Saturday , and his left foot - which was without a shoe and on display as his jeans were rolled up - was raised for support and seemed slightly swollen. While it is unclear what has happened to the 24-year-old hunk, his spokesperson has confirmed he will be "OK".

