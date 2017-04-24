Zayn Malik in wheelchair

Zayn Malik in wheelchair

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Pillow Talk' singer was seen being pushed by an assistant to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York on Saturday , and his left foot - which was without a shoe and on display as his jeans were rolled up - was raised for support and seemed slightly swollen. While it is unclear what has happened to the 24-year-old hunk, his spokesperson has confirmed he will be "OK".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC