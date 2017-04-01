You could be fined 117 if you don't d...

You could be fined 117 if you don't display this sticker when driving in France

22 hrs ago Read more: Metro

If you're thinking of driving over to France for Easter you could face a A 117 if you don't carry one of these stickers. Due to a new French law, which was introduced in January but impacts foreign drivers from today - motorists heading to Paris, Lyon and Grenoble will be required to display onr of six stickers..

