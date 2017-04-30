World War II still casts shadow over France amid campaigning

Hitler's forces marched into France in 1940 and had taken over a swath of the country within days. It was a massive blow to France, which fought off foreign invasions for centuries and helped defeat Germany during World War I. For the next four years, France was governed by a collaborationist regime led by World War I hero Philippe Petain and based in the central city of Vichy.

