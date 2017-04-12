World briefs: Fire routs 1,500 refuge...

World briefs: Fire routs 1,500 refugees at camp in France

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It began with an argument, the latest between Afghan and Kurdish migrants living side by side in a camp in northern France. This dispute, however, was different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Tue Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC