Will French Election Lead to 'Frexit'?

For the first time in recent history, the candidates from two non-mainstream parties, Emmanuel Macron of En Marche! and Marine Le Pen of the National Front, might face each other in the runoff. The chances of the Socialist Party's candidate, Benoit Hamon, of winning the first round are very slim after the failure of the Hollande administration to maintain security and to generate economic growth.

