Weapons found after France attack plot arrests: Probe sources

A man arrested in France over an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election was also wanted in Belgium, it has emerged. French authorities found guns and bomb-making materials on Tuesday after the arrest of two men suspected of plotting an "imminent" attack just days before presidential polls , sources close to the probe said.

Chicago, IL

