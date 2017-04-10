Volunteer researcher Steve Berridge from the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum in Woodstock

EVERY month archivist Steve Berridge transcribes the war diary and regimental chronicle of the 2nd Battalion of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. A former corporal in the Royal Green Jackets, Mr Berridge's interest in the history of the regiment started when he began researching the life story of his great-grandfather Corporal George Berridge, who served in the 1st Buckinghamshire Battalion during the First World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.