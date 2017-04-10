Volunteer researcher Steve Berridge from the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum in Woodstock
EVERY month archivist Steve Berridge transcribes the war diary and regimental chronicle of the 2nd Battalion of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. A former corporal in the Royal Green Jackets, Mr Berridge's interest in the history of the regiment started when he began researching the life story of his great-grandfather Corporal George Berridge, who served in the 1st Buckinghamshire Battalion during the First World War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC