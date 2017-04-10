VIDEO: Vimy Ridge centennial commemor...

VIDEO: Vimy Ridge centennial commemorated in Surrey's Veterans Square

Hundreds filled Veterans Square in downtown Cloverdale on Sunday morning to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. On April 9, 1917, the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force for the first time, accomplishing what was thought impossible by the British and French forces - they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France.

