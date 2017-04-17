VIDEO: Payet rounds off Marseille win with late goal

A 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne saw the home side stretch their unbeaten run to six matches, with the France international among finding the net Dimitri Payet netted his fourth goal in 11 Ligue 1 games for Marseille when he added his side's final goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne. Florian Thauvin netted twice while Bafetimbi Gomes also struck before Payet brought an end to a quick attack as Marseille made it seven games in a row unbeaten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.